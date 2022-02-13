Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: A mostly clear sky. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Hickory today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Clear. Low 41F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It …
Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees…
Hickory's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are ex…
For the drive home in Hickory: A mostly clear sky. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It …
Heat waves hit poorest people hardest – a new study calculates the future impact on those least able to adapt
The risk from heat waves is about more than intensity. Being able to cool off is essential, and that’s hard to find in many low-income areas of the world.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 …
Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…