This evening in Hickory: Cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Hickory area Sunday. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Sunday, there is a 52% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Feb. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
