 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

Feb. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Hickory will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a cool 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert