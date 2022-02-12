Feb. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Hickory will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a cool 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.