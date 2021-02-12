This evening's outlook for Hickory: Cloudy with light rain developing after midnight. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Hickory tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 95% chance of precipitation. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Periods of rain and snow. Low around 35F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulati…
Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today.…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Outdoor flowe…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. Outdoor flowers and pla…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Hickory area. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 d…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Hickory area Wednesday. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degre…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Hickory today. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. A 33-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of su…
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Mostly clear. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow.…
This evening in Hickory: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. Th…
Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Expe…