Feb. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening's outlook for Hickory: Cloudy with light rain developing after midnight. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Hickory tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 95% chance of precipitation. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

