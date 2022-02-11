 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

Feb. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Hickory: Clear. Low 41F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert