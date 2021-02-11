 Skip to main content
Feb. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening in Hickory: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low near 35F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Hickory Friday. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.

