Feb. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening in Hickory: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 97% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

