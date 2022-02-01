 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

For the drive home in Hickory: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Hickory area. It looks like it will be a cool 54 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

