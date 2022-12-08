Hickory's evening forecast: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 47F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Looking ahead, Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 50 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 71% chance of rain. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
