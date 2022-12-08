 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

Hickory's evening forecast: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 47F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Looking ahead, Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 50 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 71% chance of rain. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

