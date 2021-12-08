 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dec. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

Dec. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Hickory: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert