Dec. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

Hickory's evening forecast: Overcast. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tomorrow. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.

