Dec. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Hickory area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.

