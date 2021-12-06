 Skip to main content
Dec. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 34F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Hickory area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 51 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.

