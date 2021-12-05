 Skip to main content
Dec. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

Dec. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening's outlook for Hickory: Cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Hickory people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.

