Dec. 31, 2020 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening in Hickory: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 46F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Hickory area Friday. It should reach a crisp 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered tomorrow, as there is a 99% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northeast. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.