Dec. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening in Hickory: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 92% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

For as frigid cold it was over the Christmas weekend, New Year's weekend will be the complete opposite. Expect highs in the 50s and 60s for New Year's Day, with rain showers. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City says cold and snow will be hard to come by in this week's edition of Snow Search as the polar vortex retreats to the poles.

