This evening in Hickory: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 92% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
Related to this story
Most Popular
For as frigid cold it was over the Christmas weekend, New Year's weekend will be the complete opposite. Expect highs in the 50s and 60s for New Year's Day, with rain showers. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City says cold and snow will be hard to come by in this week's edition of Snow Search as the polar vortex retreats to the poles.
Hickory people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Hickory today. It should reach a bitter 37 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix o…
Hickory's evening forecast: Clear. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Hickory area. It should r…
Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Today'…
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is c…
Hickory residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 45 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. We…
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Clear skies. Low around 15F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Hi…
Hickory's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Hickory area…
For the drive home in Hickory: A mostly clear sky. Low 16F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Hickory tomo…