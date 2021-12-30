 Skip to main content
Dec. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

Dec. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Hickory community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

