Dec. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

Hickory's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Hickory folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.

