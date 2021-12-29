Dec. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening in Hickory: Rain showers in the evening with scattered thunderstorms arriving overnight. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Hickory community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 42% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.