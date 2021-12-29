This evening in Hickory: Rain showers in the evening with scattered thunderstorms arriving overnight. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Hickory community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 42% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
