This evening in Hickory: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 62F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Hickory will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
The holiday weekend looks to be unseasonably warm, with high temperature records set to fall Saturday from Texas into the Southeast. Christmas travel could be hindered by rain or snow in the West. Find out what will happen here.
2021’s climate disasters showed east-west weather divide, one side too wet, the other dangerously dry
U.S. disasters in 2021 told a tale of two climate extremes. A climate scientist explains why wet areas are getting wetter and dry areas drier.
Extended periods of rain are most likely found in locations where mountains are near oceans.
Certain instruments on weather satellites can see the increased illumination of cities and towns during Christmas and Ramadan.