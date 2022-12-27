 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

Hickory's evening forecast: Clear. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Hickory area. It should reach a brisk 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.

