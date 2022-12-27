Hickory's evening forecast: Clear. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Hickory area. It should reach a brisk 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
