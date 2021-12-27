Dec. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

Hickory's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Hickory folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.