Dec. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening's outlook for Hickory: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Hickory Tuesday. It looks to reach a crisp 45 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 2 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

