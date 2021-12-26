Dec. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

Hickory's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees tomorrow. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.