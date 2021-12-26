 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by High Point University
Dec. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

Dec. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

Hickory's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees tomorrow. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert