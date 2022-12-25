Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Clear skies. Low around 15F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Hickory tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
The potent Dec. 22-23 storm, which will mainly be rain, will unlock a plunge of polar air just in time for Christmas. The coldest holiday since 2000 is likely from New Jersey to North Carolina.
