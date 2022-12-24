 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

For the drive home in Hickory: A mostly clear sky. Low 16F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Hickory tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. 16 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.

