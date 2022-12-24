For the drive home in Hickory: A mostly clear sky. Low 16F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Hickory tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. 16 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
The potent Dec. 22-23 storm, which will mainly be rain, will unlock a plunge of polar air just in time for Christmas. The coldest holiday since 2000 is likely from New Jersey to North Carolina.
