This evening in Hickory: A few clouds from time to time. Low 49F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Hickory folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Dec. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
Related to this story
Most Popular
The holiday weekend looks to be unseasonably warm, with high temperature records set to fall Saturday from Texas into the Southeast. Christmas travel could be hindered by rain or snow in the West. Find out what will happen here.
For the drive home in Hickory: Clear skies. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It …
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 deg…
Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Hickory area Monday. It looks like it will be a crisp 47 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. We'll see …
Extended periods of rain are most likely found in locations where mountains are near oceans.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachi…
For the drive home in Hickory: A mostly clear sky. Low around 30F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in …
For the drive home in Hickory: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 54F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Highs in th…
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.