Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Clear. Low 9F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 16 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from FRI 7:00 PM EST until SAT 9:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
The potent Dec. 22-23 storm, which will mainly be rain, will unlock a plunge of polar air just in time for Christmas. The coldest holiday since 2000 is likely from New Jersey to North Carolina.
The annual Arctic Report Card is a reminder that what happens in the Arctic affects the rest of the world.
