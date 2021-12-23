Hickory's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
Extended periods of rain are most likely found in locations where mountains are near oceans.