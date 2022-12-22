Hickory's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low around 25F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 9 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
Related to this story
Most Popular
The potent Dec. 22-23 storm, which will mainly be rain, will unlock a plunge of polar air just in time for Christmas. The coldest holiday since 2000 is likely from New Jersey to North Carolina.
The annual Arctic Report Card is a reminder that what happens in the Arctic affects the rest of the world.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Hickory today. It looks to reach a brisk 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today.…
Hickory's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It lo…
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Considerable cloudiness. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Hickory residents s…
Hickory residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degree…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Hickory Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. A 28-degree low is foreca…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Today'…
For the drive home in Hickory: A mostly clear sky. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Hickory residents should…