Dec. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

For the drive home in Hickory: Clear skies. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.

