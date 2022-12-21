Dec. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening's outlook for Hickory: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low around 35F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Hickory residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 75% chance of precipitation. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.