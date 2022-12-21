This evening's outlook for Hickory: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low around 35F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Hickory residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 75% chance of precipitation. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
The potent Dec. 22-23 storm, which will mainly be rain, will unlock a plunge of polar air just in time for Christmas. The coldest holiday since 2000 is likely from New Jersey to North Carolina.
The annual Arctic Report Card is a reminder that what happens in the Arctic affects the rest of the world.
