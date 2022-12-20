Hickory's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Hickory tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
Related to this story
Most Popular
The potent Dec. 22-23 storm, which will mainly be rain, will unlock a plunge of polar air just in time for Christmas. The coldest holiday since 2000 is likely from New Jersey to North Carolina.
The annual Arctic Report Card is a reminder that what happens in the Arctic affects the rest of the world.
Hickory's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It lo…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Hickory today. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Today's weather…
Temperatures will likely be below average the week of Dec. 18, the week of Hanukkah. However, will it begin to look a lot like Christmas by the holiday at the end of the week? There's a strong signal for a storm on Dec. 24 - 25. However, Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Meteorologist Sean Sublette are skeptical as to whether the storm will come with the cold air seen days prior to it.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Hickory today. It looks to reach a brisk 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today.…
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Considerable cloudiness. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Hickory residents s…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Hickory area Thursday. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. The area will see …
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Today'…