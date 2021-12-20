Dec. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

For the drive home in Hickory: Cloudy skies. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.