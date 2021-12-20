For the drive home in Hickory: Cloudy skies. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
