Dec. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

For the drive home in Hickory: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Hickory people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Saturday, there is a 51% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest.