Hickory's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Hickory will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Hickory area. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 2…
Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Hickory area. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly …
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Hickory are…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Hickory area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Partly cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected f…
For the drive home in Hickory: Evening clouds will give way to clearing. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Hickory …
The West Coast of Canada is known for wet autumn weather, but the recent storm in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley was one for the record books.
Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks…