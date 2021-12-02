 Skip to main content
Dec. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

Hickory's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Hickory will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.

