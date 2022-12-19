Dec. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening's outlook for Hickory: Considerable cloudiness. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Hickory residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Temperatures will likely be below average the week of Dec. 18, the week of Hanukkah. However, will it begin to look a lot like Christmas by the holiday at the end of the week? There's a strong signal for a storm on Dec. 24 - 25. However, Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Meteorologist Sean Sublette are skeptical as to whether the storm will come with the cold air seen days prior to it.
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
The annual Arctic Report Card is a reminder that what happens in the Arctic affects the rest of the world.
