Hickory's evening forecast: Clear. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Hickory will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 46 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will likely be below average the week of Dec. 18, the week of Hanukkah. However, will it begin to look a lot like Christmas by the holiday at the end of the week? There's a strong signal for a storm on Dec. 24 - 25. However, Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Meteorologist Sean Sublette are skeptical as to whether the storm will come with the cold air seen days prior to it.
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
The annual Arctic Report Card is a reminder that what happens in the Arctic affects the rest of the world.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Hickory today. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Today's weather…
Hickory's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It lo…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Hickory area Thursday. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. The area will see …
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Co…
Hickory residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34…
Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Partl…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Today'…