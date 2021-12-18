 Skip to main content
Dec. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

For the drive home in Hickory: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 54F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Hickory area. It looks like it will be a cool 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.

