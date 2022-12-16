For the drive home in Hickory: A mostly clear sky. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Hickory residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
Temperatures will likely be below average the week of Dec. 18, the week of Hanukkah. However, will it begin to look a lot like Christmas by the holiday at the end of the week? There's a strong signal for a storm on Dec. 24 - 25. However, Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Meteorologist Sean Sublette are skeptical as to whether the storm will come with the cold air seen days prior to it.
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
