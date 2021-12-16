Dec. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening in Hickory: Partly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Hickory area. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.