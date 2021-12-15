Hickory's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. It should …
Hickory's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Hickory…
Biometeorologists are applied climatologists, who do research on the impact that climate change has on plants, animals and people.
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Hickory's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should rea…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. We'll see sunshine …
Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. …
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Clear. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Hickory area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: A few clouds. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Hicko…