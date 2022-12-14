 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 39F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Hickory Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.

