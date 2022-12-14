Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 39F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Hickory Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Dec. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
Temperatures will likely be below average the week of Dec. 18, the week of Hanukkah. However, will it begin to look a lot like Christmas by the holiday at the end of the week? There's a strong signal for a storm on Dec. 24 - 25. However, Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Meteorologist Sean Sublette are skeptical as to whether the storm will come with the cold air seen days prior to it.
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
