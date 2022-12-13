This evening's outlook for Hickory: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Hickory tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 87% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
Temperatures will likely be below average the week of Dec. 18, the week of Hanukkah. However, will it begin to look a lot like Christmas by the holiday at the end of the week? There's a strong signal for a storm on Dec. 24 - 25. However, Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Meteorologist Sean Sublette are skeptical as to whether the storm will come with the cold air seen days prior to it.
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
The ingredients are there for a cold and snowy pattern. However, they need to be cooked into nor'easters and coastal storms. Meteorologist Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City dive deeper into the weather pattern for the week of Dec. 12 to see if they'll get put together.
