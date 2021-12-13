Hickory's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Hickory area. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Dec. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
