Dec. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening in Hickory: Cloudy with rain ending overnight. Low 39F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Looking ahead, Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.

