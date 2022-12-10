This evening's outlook for Hickory: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Hickory area. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. 39 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 37% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 2 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
The ingredients are there for a cold and snowy pattern. However, they need to be cooked into nor'easters and coastal storms. Meteorologist Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City dive deeper into the weather pattern for the week of Dec. 12 to see if they'll get put together.
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
