Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Cloudy with showers. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 88% chance of rain. Hickory could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 34F. Winds N at 5 to 10 …
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's ar…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Hickory area. It looks to reach a chilly 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tod…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Hickory area. It should reach a chilly 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today…
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Hickory people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow.…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. We'll see sunshine …
This evening in Hickory: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. …
Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies t…
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Hickory people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow…