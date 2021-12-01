Dec. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

For the drive home in Hickory: Evening clouds will give way to clearing. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Hickory will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
