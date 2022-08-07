For the drive home in Hickory: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 33% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
